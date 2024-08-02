"Longlegs" is a chilling and stylish slasher that masterfully blends elements of "Silence of the Lambs" and satanic cult movies. The story follows FBI agent Lee Harker, played by Micah Monroe, as she investigates a series of gruesome murders spanning over two decades. Matt says Nicolas Cage delivers a terrifying and Oscar-worthy performance as the elusive serial killer, Long Legs, who leaves no trace at the crime scenes. The film's eerie atmosphere, created by writer-director Osgood Perkins, is enhanced by grainy cinematography and creepy handmade dolls integral to the plot. With a slow build-up and intense sense of dread, "Longlegs" stands out as one of the best horror movies of the year.