Matt Olien reviews I'm Still Here (2024), a powerful political biographical drama directed by Walter Salles. Based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva's memoir, the film follows Eunice Paiva, portrayed by Fernanda Torres, as she becomes a human rights advocate after the disappearance of her husband, former Brazilian congressman Rubens Paiva, during the 1970s military dictatorship. The film has received critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Torres at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards.