Winter Finch Forecast 2022-2023

If you feed the birds during the winter, you may notice some differences in the species visiting the feeders from year to year. Some species, such as chickadees, are consistent visitors. But other species, such as siskins, seem to vary considerably — and during some years they seem to show up en masse, indicating some sort of invasion or "irruption" — meaning a sudden change in the population density.

Many of these irruptive species are finches that winter in the northern coniferous forests of Canada. Food shortages can lead them to move southward in search of food. Those food shortages are often the cause of these irruptions. Actually, there may be two irruptions: one in the late fall or early winter due to a poor fruit or seed crop, and again toward the end of the winter if their food sources become scarce.

The Winter Finch Forecast started several years ago by ornithologist Ron Pittaway. With the assistance from friends and colleagues, he assessed the food crops of various species of finches across Canada, and used that information to predict the finches’ movements for the upcoming winter. The forecast is now headed by Tyler Hoar and the Finch Research Network.

Because we are so close to the Canadian border here in North Dakota, many of these finches are occasional visitors to our bird feeders — such as purple finches, redpolls, and pine siskins.

West of Lake Superior, the berry crops and conifer seed crops were generally poor this summer. However, there were good crops in some pockets, so we may not get a lot of movement this year.

As for the individual forecasts:

