Winter Finch Forecast 2023-2024

Having a few bird feeders with a variety of food items provides good opportunities to see the local birds such as the chickadees and nuthatches during the winter. But there is always a bit of eager anticipation to see what unexpected birds show up at the feeders. Thanks to the Finch Research Network, we have an estimate of what might show up.

Many of the unusual birds that visit our feeders during the winter months are finches and related species from the boreal forests in Canada. Shortages of fruit and seed crops may force the birds to wander southward to find food. The Finch Research Network assesses the food crops of various species of finches across Canada and uses that information to predict their movements for the upcoming winter.

Red-Breasted Nuthatches & Bohemian Waxwings

The berry and conifer seed crops utilized by Red-Breasted Nuthatches and Bohemian Waxwings will probably keep these birds up north this winter. But they often wander down to North Dakota in search of food during the winter months, so there could be a few showing up at the feeders.

Pine Siskins

Pine Siskins are a rather irruptive winter visitor to North Dakota. They are already on the move due to a poor white spruce seed crop this year. North Dakota could see a moderate or even strong presence of these birds this winter. Pine Siskins like sunflower seeds as well as thistle seeds.

Purple Finches

Expect something similar with Purple Finches. They are moving southward as well, due to a below-average crop of pit fruits and conifer seeds in Manitoba.

Common and Hoary Redpolls

Expect to see both the Common Redpolls and Hoary Redpolls this winter. They are fond of alder seeds as well as those of spruce and birch. Although the seed production of alder was good this summer, the spruce and birch crops were below average or poor. So, the prediction is for these two species to be moving around. They enjoy sunflower seeds and thistle seeds.

Pine and Evening Grosbeaks

The fruit crop of mountain ash is a good predictor of what Pine Grosbeaks will do this winter. The crop is mixed in the western areas of Canada. So, there may be some flocks of pine grosbeaks venturing down in search of food.

And if you are fond of Evening Grosbeaks, you could be in luck. Westward of northwestern Ontario, the birds are expected to move southward in search of fruits and seeds. They prefer platform feeders with sunflower seeds. Also look for them feeding on maple and ash seeds.