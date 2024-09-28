Now is a good time to go stargazing in North Dakota

If you are up for a little stargazing, now might be a good time to do so. There is a new moon coming up on October 2, so with the relatively warm temperatures and clear skies, conditions could be quite good. Plus, the Orionids meteor shower is about to begin.

By around 10:30pm, the constellation Pegasus should be visible overhead and a bit to the south. Also around that time, Torus the Bull will be in the east, Aquarius and Capricorn in the southwest, and Hercules near the western horizon. By around midnight, Orion will start to show up on the eastern horizon. And, of course, there are other constellations to see as well.

When to look for the Orionid Meteor Shower

The Orionid Meteor Shower occurs every fall as the earth passes through the debris field of Halley’s comet. The earth enters the debris field on October 2 and will continue through it until November 7. The peak viewing period will be on the evening of October 21 and early morning hours of October 22. A waning gibbous moon will interfere a bit with visibility then, but if the sky is clear, there could be up to 20 meteors per hour. However, the Orionids are known for their unpredictability, and occasionally having several peak periods, so it might be worth keeping your eyes on the night sky for the next few weeks.

Comets are mixtures of ice, rock, and dust. Think of them as dirty snowballs a few miles in diameter. When comets pass near the sun, the heat causes the comet to shed ice and particles. These mostly sand-sized pieces of ice and rock create a “debris field” in outer space. When the earth passes through these debris fields, the pieces collide with the atmosphere and become glowing hot. Viewed from earth, they are “falling stars,” or more accurately, meteors.

Looking for help identifying constellations?

If you need some help identifying constellations, there is an abundance of information in your local library, bookstores, and stargazing apps to help you with navigating the night sky.

So, find a dark place on a nice clear night, lay back, and take in the show!