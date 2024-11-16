© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Natural North Dakota

Burning coal veins in North Dakota

By Chuck Lura
Published November 16, 2024 at 1:00 AM CST
Clinker bed at Coal Vein Trail, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota
James St. John
Clinker bed at Coal Vein Trail, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota

I was recently perusing through Theodore Roosevelt’s book “Ranch Life and the Hunting Trail” (1888), and ran across his description of burning coal veins. He wrote that the burning coal veins were one of the more interesting features of the badlands. Some of them were noticeable from miles away. He also noted that the burning coal veins would burn for a while, burn out, and then new ones would start up. Here is his description of them:

“A strong smell of sulfur hangs ‘round them, the heated earth crumbles and cracks, and through the long clefts that form in it we can see the lurid glow of the subterranean fires, with here and there tongues of blue- or cherry-colored flames dancing up to the surface.”

The coal, North Dakota lignite, is a low-grade coal that is high in sulfur. It is found mostly in the western part of the state, particularly southwest of the Missouri River. Where the lignite seams are exposed on the soil surface, they may catch fire due to lightning or perhaps spontaneous combustion.

Plus, Native Americans burned the prairie a lot for a variety of reasons — including to improve forage, attract game (such as the bison), ease travel, eliminate the signs of their activity, or signal a warning.

And of course, prairie fires still occur, natural or anthropogenic. I have not heard anything specific, but I suspect that some lignite beds may have caught fire from the many grassland fires in western North Dakota last summer. It should be noted that what North Dakotans know as "scoria," or more accurately "clinker," is sediment that has been baked by the heat of these burned lignite beds.

Perhaps the most widely known example of this phenomenon is the burning coal vein located around 15 miles north and west of Amidon, or around 30 miles south of Medora on East River Road. A campground is now located there, as well. The burning coal vein was first noted in the 1880s and continued to burn and smolder until the late 1970s or perhaps early 1980s.  

More Information

Tags
Natural North Dakota Chuck Lura
Chuck Lura
Chuck Lura has a broad knowledge of "Natural North Dakota"and loves sharing that knowledge with others. Since 2005, Chuck has written a weekly column, “Naturalist at Large,” for the Lake Metigoshe Mirror, and his “The Naturalist” columns appear in several other weekly North Dakota newspapers.
See stories by Chuck Lura
Related Content