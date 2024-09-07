This week’s discussion focuses on the abundance of Mexican restaurants in Fargo, Bismarck, and the Minnesota Lakes Area. Fargo-Moorhead alone boasts nearly 20 Mexican restaurants and at least five food trucks, including Maria’s, Lupe’s, and a white trailer near Burlington Coat Factory. Gion mentions visiting El Torero in Moorhead for taquitos and flautas and highlights the upcoming expansion of El Vaqueros, known for its popular birria tacos. The recent fire at Mango’s has displaced regular patrons, but Gion suggests trying the new Guadalajara on South University, which offers the same menu since it's owned by the same family. He recalls having a molcajete there a few weeks ago.

Paradiso and Mexican Village remain staples in Fargo, though people now seek more authentic Mexican cuisine. Local markets like La Unica in south Fargo and Moorhead offer Mexican ingredients as well. Gion points out that a handful of families run many of the Mexican places in Fargo-Moorhead.

In Bismarck-Mandan, there are close to ten Mexican restaurants, with a friend recommending eight places to try. While Grand Forks also has several options, Gion notes that Red Pepper may not be the most authentic. He also Googled options in Dickinson and Minot, discovering several Mexican restaurants in those areas.

For more information on local Mexican food, Gion directs readers to his monthly food column in the High Plains Reader, available at hpr1.com under the "Eat and Drink" tab. He invites listeners to send their own recommendations to plates@prairiepublic.org.

