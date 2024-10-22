The focus is soup with three short interviews from the Red River Market in Fargo, focusing on the love of soup. We hear from Donna Heck, Greg Cook, and Simone Wai, all Fargo locals, as they share their thoughts and favorite soups. The discussion ranges from classic favorites like chicken noodle and tomato to regional specialties like knoephla and pheasant and wild rice soups.

Additionally, the Rick says he has a particular love for French onion and a variety of Asian-inspired soups such as jjigae (Korean), pho (Vietnamese), and ramen (Japanese). Other popular soups discussed include beer cheese, beef and barley, bean and ham, and various chili and chowder styles.