AI Holiday Shopping Tips, "A Real Pain" Review, and News Highlights

Holiday Shopping Expert Adam Dumey

Adam Dumey, a retail industry expert and technology executive, discusses how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the shopping experience for both retailers and consumers. With over 20 years of leadership experience at companies like Amazon Web Services, IBM, and the FBI, Adam brings unmatched expertise to the conversation. He shares practical tips on leveraging AI to find discounts, secure deals, and make smarter purchases during the high-pressure holiday season.

Matt Olien Movie Review - A Real Pain

Film critic Matt Olien shares his review of A Real Pain, delving into its themes, performances, and cinematic style. The film is about mismatched cousins David and Benji tour Poland to honor their grandmother. Their adventure becomes complicated as old tensions resurface while exploring their family history.

Dave Thompson's News Review

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson provides his take on the week’s top stories.