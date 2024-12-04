Dr. Greg Cook - "The Pot Thickens"

Greg Cook, a chemistry professor at NDSU and owner of 4e Winery in Fargo, is also a passionate vegan chef and the creator of the popular YouTube channel The Pot Thickens, which has garnered nearly 60,000 subscribers. Renowned for his inventive homemade creations—ranging from tortillas and tofu to flavorful Vietnamese bánh mì sandwiches—Greg blends his gardening skills with culinary expertise to craft an impressive array of vegan dishes, including pastas, soups, and curries. He joins Rick Gion for this special expanded edition of Prairie Plates.