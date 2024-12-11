Wines with Ashley Serbus and Rick Gion

On this week’s Prairie Plates, Ashley Serbus, manager of Cellar 624, shares expert tips on holiday wine pairings to elevate your celebrations and meals. She discusses the art of matching wines with seasonal flavors, the unique wine tasting experiences offered at Cellar 624, and how to choose the perfect bottle for any occasion. Whether you’re planning a festive dinner or simply looking for a new favorite, this segment offers inspiration and practical advice for enjoying wine this holiday season.