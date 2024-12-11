© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Prairie Plates

Wines with Ashley Serbus and Rick Gion

Published December 11, 2024 at 6:20 AM CST
Ashley Serbus (foreground)
Rick Gion
Ashley Serbus of Cellar 624 (foreground) shares holiday wine pairing tips, seasonal flavor matches, and advice to elevate your celebrations with perfect bottles and tastings.

On this week’s Prairie Plates, Ashley Serbus, manager of Cellar 624, shares expert tips on holiday wine pairings to elevate your celebrations and meals. She discusses the art of matching wines with seasonal flavors, the unique wine tasting experiences offered at Cellar 624, and how to choose the perfect bottle for any occasion. Whether you’re planning a festive dinner or simply looking for a new favorite, this segment offers inspiration and practical advice for enjoying wine this holiday season.

Prairie Plates