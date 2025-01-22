Dawn Kopp, CEO of the Bismarck Downtowners, joins Prairie Plates to spotlight the second annual Downtown Bismarck Burger Slam, happening January 1–31, 2025, presented by First Western Bank. Nine local restaurants will compete with inventive burger creations, which diners can rate through an app based on patty, bun, toppings, creativity, and service. The winner, crowned at the end of the month, will take home a WWE-style championship belt and major bragging rights—an honor that went last year to JL Beers for their Mexican Street Corn Burger. This year's event, themed "The Patty Strikes Back," has shifted to January to help boost restaurant traffic during the winter months. Learn more at downtownbismarck.com.