On Prairie Plates, it's National Hamburger Day and burger sleuth Chris Carosa grills up the juicy origin story of America's favorite sandwich, tracing it back to 1885 and a pork shortage that led to a ground beef breakthrough at a New York Fair. With a dash of forensics, a sprinkle of myth-busting, and a side of brown sugar and coffee, Carosa serves a well-done tale that sizzles with history and smashes burger legends flat.