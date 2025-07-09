Red River Market Rolls into Season 11

In this edition of Prairie Plates, Joe Burgum of Folkways previews the 11th season of Fargo's Red River Market. Held Saturdays from July 12 through October, the downtown market is more than just a p lace to buy produce - it's a hub for community connection with live music, hot food, cooking demos, and inclusive programming like SNAP/EBT matching and multilingual outreach. Joe highlights new vendors. With a mission to fight isolation through shared experiences, the market continues to grow as one of the region's most vibrant gathering spaces.