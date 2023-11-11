Episode 2 | Grant-Lee Phillips, Mary Flower, Leo Rondeau

Episode 2 of The Great American Folk Show podcast features singer-songwriter Grant-Lee Phillips, frontman of the band Grant Lee Buffalo, who you also may recognize as the Town Troubadour from Gilmore Girls.

Plus, we’ll hear from fingerpickin' ragtime guitarist Mary Flower, and musician Leo Rondeau sings a couple humorous holiday songs.

Then, we chat with Rick Gion about his booming Facebook group: Fargo-Moorhead Eats, and Tom unveils a couple of live holiday shows he has scheduled this year.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota.

Podcast artwork design by DLT.