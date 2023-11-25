Episode 3 | Freedy Johnston, Abe Mac, Suzanne Vallie

Episode 3 features acclaimed singer-songwriter Freedy Johnston performing a touching live song for a veteran, El Paso country artist Abe Mac, and the California coastal folk of Suzanne Vallie.

Plus, Tom debuts a live holiday tune, and reveals the alt-rock cover he used to warm up a crowd, and talks about a surprising artist he once opened for.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota.

Podcast artwork design by DLT.