Episode 5 features John Doe of punk band X, folk duo Blue Cactus, and Scottish singer-songwriter Pauline Alexander.

Plus, Tom Brosseau and Heidi Gluck sing their rendition of "Silent Night."

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota.

Podcast artwork design by DLT.