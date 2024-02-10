© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
The Great American Folk Show

Episode 8 | Nur-D, Jake Groves, Dylan LeBlanc

Published February 10, 2024 at 1:00 AM CST
Episode 8 of The Great American Folk Show podcast features Minneapolis hip-hop artist Nur-D, harmonica player Jake Groves, and singer-songwriter Dylan LeBlanc. Plus, we break down the highlights of the Grammys including Taylor Swift, Joni Mitchell and Tracy Chapman; and Tom dusts off a favorite from his back catalogue and performs it live.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota.

The Great American Folk Show
