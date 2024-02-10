Episode 8 | Nur-D, Jake Groves, Dylan LeBlanc

Episode 8 of The Great American Folk Show podcast features Minneapolis hip-hop artist Nur-D, harmonica player Jake Groves, and singer-songwriter Dylan LeBlanc. Plus, we break down the highlights of the Grammys including Taylor Swift, Joni Mitchell and Tracy Chapman; and Tom dusts off a favorite from his back catalogue and performs it live.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota.

Podcast artwork design by DLT.