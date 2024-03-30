Episode 11 | Loreena McKennitt, Hubby Jenkins, Nat Vazer

Tom Brosseau chats with incomparable Celtic music star Loreena McKennitt — she hails from Morden, Manitoba, just across the border from North Dakota. We'll sample some songs about borders and boundaries, and Australians with Aussie singing voices. Plus, a set from rising star Nat Vazer, and a performance by Hubby Jenkins, former Carolina Chocolate Drops multi-instrumentalist, recorded at the Grand Forks Public Library.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota.

Podcast artwork design by DLT.