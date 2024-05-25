Episode 13 | Ana Egge, Josh Fortenbery, and a reflection on the Grand Forks arts scene

The best concert three musicheads may have ever seen was Fred Eaglesmith at The Fabulous Westward Ho March 20, 1997, just a few weeks before the disastrous flood. A look back at that night and the rising Grand Forks arts scene before the flood changed everything.

Plus, music from Ana Egge, a singer-songwriter from the now nearly deserted Ambrose, North Dakota; and Juneau, Alaska-based artist Josh Fortenbery.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota.

Podcast artwork design by DLT.