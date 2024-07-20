Episode 15 | Luke Bulla, Aoife O'Donovan, Maddock Opera House

Episode 15 features Luke Bulla, a fiddle player and longtime member of Lyle Lovett's Large Band, playing a live set from Medora, North Dakota. Plus, acclaimed singer-songwriter Aoife O'Donovan talks with Tom about her 2023 album, "Age of Apathy," and we talk to the folks behind the success story of the Maddock Opera House in Maddock, North Dakota.

And, in a new feature we're calling "Greatness," Tom and producer Erik Deatherage each look back at a perfect album that stayed in their hearts many years later. In this case, 4 Non Blondes' one and only album "Bigger, Better, Faster, More!" which set the stage for frontwoman Linda Perry's mega career as a producer, and Prefab Sprout's timeless pop masterpiece, "Two Wheels Good."

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota.

Podcast artwork design by DLT.