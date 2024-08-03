Episode 16 | Brennen Leigh, Jim Lauderdale, and remembering Pat Owens

Episode 16 features a backstage interview with North Dakota-born singer Brennen Leigh, following her July performance at Fargo Brewing Company. Also, Tom talks with singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale, and shares memories of former Grand Forks mayor Pat Owens.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota.

Podcast artwork design by DLT.