Episode 17 | A career-spanning interview with Tom Brosseau

In Episode 17, the tables are turned on Tom Brosseau, who moves from the host chair to the guest chair. Producer Erik Deatherage conducts the career-spanning interview with the Grand Forks-based and raised singer-songwriter.

Plus, Tom shares three songs, one new, and two from his back catalogue, including his most streamed and covered song, "We Were Meant to Be Together."

