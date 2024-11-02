Episode 20 | Cody Gentry, Jesse Terry, Jack Barksdale, Brad Tursi, Petracovich

Episode 20 features songwriter Cody Gentry, musician Jesse Terry, up-and-coming ragtime player Jack Barksdale, and country music from Brad Tursi. Plus, California songwriter Petracovich shares a monologue and new music inspired by her grief of losing a child.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota. Podcast artwork design by DLT.