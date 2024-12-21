Christmas Special 2024 | John C. Reilly, Sofia Talvik, Cameron Knowler, Shelley Short, Bill Thomas

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Our 2024 Christmas special features actor and comedian John C. Reilly, Scandinavian singer-songwriter Sofia Talvik, motorbike folksinger Cameron Knowler, musician Shelley Short, and an interview and song from former Prairie Public radio director Bill Thomas.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota. Podcast artwork design by DLT.

