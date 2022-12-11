© 2023
podcast-whyradio_v3.jpg
WHY? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life

“The Argument for Unions”

Published December 11, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST
MarkReiff.png
Dr. Mark Reiff

Jack Russell Weinstein visits with philosophy professor Mark Reiff of the University of California at Davis.

Mark R. Reiff is the author of five books: In the Name of Liberty: The Argument for Universal Unionization (Cambridge University Press, 2020); On Unemployment, Volume I: A Micro-Theory of Economic Justice (Palgrave Macmillan, 2015); On Unemployment, Volume II: Achieving Economic Justice after the Great Recession (Palgrave Macmillan, 2015); Exploitation and Economic Justice in the Liberal Capitalist State (Oxford University Press, 2013), and Punishment, Compensation, and Law: A Theory of Enforceability (Cambridge University Press, 2005).

