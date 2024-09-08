© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Over-the-air radio signals in Fargo will be interrupted Monday, September 9, as tower crews are working on-site. The online radio stream will not be affected by the outage.
WHY? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life

“Is Plato Still Relevant?”

Published September 8, 2024 at 3:16 PM CDT
Marina Berzins McCoy
Boston College
Marina Berzins McCoy

Host Jack Russell Weinstein visits with Marina McCoy, professor of philosophy at Boston College. She is the author of the books Plato on the Rhetoric of Philosophers and Sophists (Cambridge University Press, 2007) , Wounded Heroes: Vulnerability as a Virtue in Ancient Greek Literature and Philosophy (Oxford U Press, 2013), and Image and Argument in Plato’s Republic (SUNY, 2020). Her interests range from ancient philosophy to ethics and the philosophy of mass incarceration and environmental ethics.

WHY? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life