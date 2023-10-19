Watch Live: President Biden gives Oval Office address

President Joe Biden will give an Oval Office address Thursday on the U.S. response to the Israel-Hamas war.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the speech will address the U.S. response to "Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia’s ongoing brutal war against Ukraine." The address comes as Biden is expected to ask Congress for money for Ukraine and Israel.

Watch a livestream below from NPR, expected to begin at 7pm CT.