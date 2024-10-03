Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Welcome back to Prairie Preview, a new highlight of weekend events across our state and region. You'll hear these on the radio every Friday-Sunday, and can always find them listed here.

Manhattan Short Film Festival

October 4 and 5

The Arts Center, Jamestown, ND

Discover your inner film critic by casting your vote for Best Film and Best Actor in the 27th Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screening. Join film lovers in over 500 venues across the globe gathering to see the ten finalists in this year's event. Your vote can help decide the Best Short Film and Best Actor, and could possibly lead to an Oscar.

Uffda Day

October 6

Rutland, ND

Get ready to shout "Uffda!" this Sunday at Uffda Day in Rutland. Starting at 10 a.m., you could buy an Uffda shirt, mug, eat Uffda tacos, and maybe even see a classic car with Uffda painted on it. With a parade beginning at 1 p.m., it is a day filled with fun for your whole family.

Haunted Fort

Fridays and Saturdays October 4–26

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, Mandan, ND

Themed scares will thrill Halloween lovers at the Haunted Fort in Mandan. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday October 4–26. Come if you dare—this isn't for the faint of heart.

—

Find more events or submit your own to our community calendar.