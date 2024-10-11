Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Welcome back to Prairie Preview, a new highlight of weekend events across our state and region. You'll hear these on the radio every Friday-Sunday, and can always find them listed here.

Fibers and Flavors

October 12

Former Governors' Mansion State Historic Site, Bismarck, ND

String up some of your own holiday decorations at Fibers and Flavors at the Former Governors' Mansion in Bismarck. Crochet, knit, or craft to your heart's content—in a spooky setting. Bring your projects and share tips with others over sparkling cider and cookies. It is sure to be a haunting time!

65th Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day

October 13

Moose Lodge, Minot, ND

Rise and shine on Sunday for the 65th Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day in Minot. Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes for just $6, with sausage included (and extra for the truly ambitious). The best part? Your ticket doubles as a raffle entry for some fantastic prizes.

CariFall

Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m.–6 p.m. through October 26

Historic Webster School, Webster, ND

Swing by CarniFall at the Historic Webster School in Webster, North Dakota. Open through October, this CarniFall features zip lines, mazes, bouncers, and a haunted forest.

—

Find more events or submit your own to our community calendar.