Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Welcome back to Prairie Preview, a new highlight of weekend events across our state and region. You'll hear these on the radio every Friday-Sunday, and can always find them listed here.

JunKin' CuZins Junkyard Expo

October 19

Bismarck Event Center, Bismarck, ND

The JunKin' CuZins Junkyard Expo is back in Bismarck for the 7th year in a row! Bring your kids to Bismarck Event Center for a treasure hunt. Over 100+ vendors with unique, handmade, upcycled, boutique, curated, on-of-a-kind treasures and treats that wear good, smell good, taste good, and feel good.

Fort Buford's Annual Ghost Walk

October 19

Fort Buford State Historical Site, Williston, ND

The Fort Buford State Historic Site will host its annual Ghost Walk, and the family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Enjoy refreshments after listening to the historical spirits. Come dressed for the weather and don't forget your flashlight.

Kenmare GooseFest

October 19-26

City of Kenmare, ND

The 35th annual Kenmare Goosefest is a weeklong celebration that coincides with the peak migration of snow geese. Enjoy a variety of activities, including hunting contests and raffles worth $52,000 in prizes.

—

Find more events or submit your own to our community calendar.