Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Pride of Dakota Showcase

October 25 and 26

North Dakota State Fair Center, Minot, ND

Snag some gourmet goodies and home decor at the Pride of Dakota Showcase at the North Dakota State Fair Center. Support local makers while stocking up on goodies for yourself or as gifts. It's free to attend, so bring your friends and make a day of it!

36th Annual Fargo Fall Show

October 25 and 26

Fargodome, Fargo, ND

Check out the 36th Annual Fargo Fall Show at the Fargodome. With over 320 booths featuring handmade crafts, baked goods, and art from across the country, you'll find something to spice up your home for the fall.

Legends of Terror Haunted House

October 25 and 26

Grand Forks County Historical Society, Grand Forks, ND

Dare to be scared at the Legends of Terror Haunted House. Brings your friends and experience multiple haunted houses in a fun and unique Halloween season event.

