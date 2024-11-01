Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend
49th Annual Minot Christmas Art and Craft Fair
November 1 and 2
North Dakota State Fair Center, Minot, ND
Head over to the North Dakota State Fair Center in Minot for the 49th Annual Minot Christmas Art and Craft Fair. With over 200 vendors, you can find the perfect gift to share the Christmas spirit.
State Archives Open
November 2
North Dakota Heritage Center, Bismarck, ND
The State Archives are open Saturday, November 2. From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., you can explore the history of our state at the North Dakota Heritage Center.
Family Comedy Night with Comedian Mickey Bell
November 2
DSU, Dickinson, ND
Wrap up your Saturday with laughter at Family Comedy Night. Comedian Mickey Bell will perform at the Dickinson State University Student Ballroom at 7 p.m.m It's sure to be a night of fun for the entire family!
