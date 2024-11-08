Prairie Preview: Four things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Welcome back to Prairie Preview, a new highlight of weekend events across our state and region. You'll hear these on the radio every Friday-Sunday, and can always find them listed here.

6x6 Anniversary Show: Celebrating 60 Years of Creativity

November 7 – December 14

The Arts Center, Jamestown, ND

The Arts Center in Jamestown is celebrating its 60th Anniversary Celebration today. The show displays 6x6 artworks that reflect the talent and creativity in the community. The exhibition opens at noon today and continues through December 14.

Crafting Through the Cold: Ugly Sweater Edition

November 8

Magic City Discovery Center, Minot, ND

Tonight at the Magic City Discovery Center in Minot is the Ugly Sweater Edition of the Crafting Through the Cold series. Get creative and make your own holiday sweater—the uglier the better.

Stories of Place

September 5-December 1

North Dakota Museum of Art, Grand Forks, ND

The North Dakota Museum of Art is presenting Stories of Place, an exhibition that reflects on the spirit of "place" through photography, collages, sculptures, and quilts. If you’re in the Grand Forks area, stop by anytime before December 1 to see these thought-provoking works.

The Rise and Fall of the Nonpartisan League Film Screening

November 9

Pembina State Museum, Pembina, ND

The Pembina State Museum in Pembina is screening Prairie Public's film, The Rise and Fall of the Nonpartisan League. This hour-long documentary is about the early 1900s famers' movement. Show times are at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Find more events or submit your own to our community calendar.