Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Junior Historians: Beady Pheasants

November 23

North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, Bismarck, ND

Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to the free interactive learning series Junior Historians on Saturday from 11-11:30 a.m. at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum. This week, you can learn about pheasants and even create your own pheasant craft to take home!

Christkindlmarkt

November 22-24 and November 29-December 1

Fargo Civic Center, Fargo, ND

Celebrate the holiday season at Christkindlmarkt in Fargo. Experience wonder and magic with food, live musical performances, art demonstrations, holiday treats, and activities for kids.

Rogers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

November 21-24 and November 29-December 1

Mouse River Players Community Theatre, Minot, ND

Step into a fairytale at Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. Presented by the Mouse River Players, this contemporary take on a timeless tale will transport you to a kingdom where happily ever after awaits.

