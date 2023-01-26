Jaakko and Sonja — plus Dmitri and Jennifer and the FM Symphony
The concert preview for January 28 and 29, 2023.
An interview with Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Music Director Christopher Zimmerman and Sonja Bosca-Harasim, about the concert for January 28 at 7:30pm and January 29 at 2pm. Bosca-Harasim is Concertmaster and soloist for the showcase piece, Jaakko Kuusisto's Violin Concerto.
Tickets are available online, or call 701-478-3676.
From the FM Symphony website
We are thrilled to present our Concertmaster Sonja Bosca-Harasim as soloist in the stunning Violin Concerto by dynamic young Finnish violinist and composer Jaakko Kuusisto, who passed away in February 2022. This concert is dedicated to his memory.
Jennifer Higdon
blue cathedral
featuring FM Area Senior High Youth Symphony in a Side-by-Side performance with our orchestra
Jaakko Kuusisto
Violin Concerto
featuring FMSO Concertmaster Sonja Bosca-HarasimSponsored by Roger Minch
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony No. 5
Pre-Concert Talks
Enjoy Chris Zimmerman’s informal chats about the music with our guest artists 45 minutes before every concert in Beckwith Recital Hall.
Saturday, January 28, 6:45pm
Sunday, January 29, 1:15pm
