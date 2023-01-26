Jaakko and Sonja — plus Dmitri and Jennifer and the FM Symphony

An interview with Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Music Director Christopher Zimmerman and Sonja Bosca-Harasim, about the concert for January 28 at 7:30pm and January 29 at 2pm. Bosca-Harasim is Concertmaster and soloist for the showcase piece, Jaakko Kuusisto's Violin Concerto.

Tickets are available online, or call 701-478-3676.

From the FM Symphony website

We are thrilled to present our Concertmaster Sonja Bosca-Harasim as soloist in the stunning Violin Concerto by dynamic young Finnish violinist and composer Jaakko Kuusisto, who passed away in February 2022. This concert is dedicated to his memory.

Jennifer Higdon

blue cathedral

featuring FM Area Senior High Youth Symphony in a Side-by-Side performance with our orchestra

Jaakko Kuusisto

Violin Concerto

featuring FMSO Concertmaster Sonja Bosca-HarasimSponsored by Roger Minch

Dmitri Shostakovich

Symphony No. 5

Pre-Concert Talks

Enjoy Chris Zimmerman’s informal chats about the music with our guest artists 45 minutes before every concert in Beckwith Recital Hall.

Saturday, January 28, 6:45pm

Sunday, January 29, 1:15pm

The FM Arts series is funded by The Arts Partnership, with support from the Cities of Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo.