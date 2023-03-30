© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Prairie Public Presents

April 2, 2023: Brazen Presents Dynamite Doug

Published March 30, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT
dd-wh-cover.jpeg

Sunday, April 2, at 5pm:

Brazen Presents: Dynamite Doug

For 50 years, Douglas Latchford was the world’s premier expert on Cambodian art, supplying priceless statues to Western museums and rich collectors. But his fame masked a dirty secret. Douglas had colluded with the Khmer Rouge, a genocidal regime, to loot Cambodia’s entire cultural heritage.

As the country descended into bloodshed, Douglas stole almost everything. A network of art world cronies were on hand to help him sell these blood statues, including a senior curator at the Metropolitan Museum in New York.

When a band of art sleuths get on their case, Douglas and his co-conspirators mount a rearguard action to save themselves. This is a story the art world doesn’t want told. Unlike the Elgin Marbles, and other brewing controversies over stolen art, our story isn’t ancient history. This tale is happening now.

