Sunday, April 9, at 5pm:

A new episode of Why? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life

“The Philosophy of Depression” with Andrew Solomon, a writer on politics, culture and psychology. Solomon wrote “The Noonday Demon: An Atlas of Depression,” which won the 2001 National Book Award, was a finalist for the 2002 Pulitzer Prize, and was included in The Times list of one hundred best books of the decade.