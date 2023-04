Sunday, April 23, at 5pm:

Debra Marquart, North Dakota born and Poet Laureate of Iowa, was special guest at the Poetry Out Loud Contest in Bismarck this year. She presents her poems, performs songs made from her own and others poems, and concludes with a bass thumping adaptation of Lucille Clifton's "Homage to My Hips," performed with Debra's band The Bone People.

Bonus — recitations of contestants in the Poetry Out Loud contest.