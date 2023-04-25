April 30, 2023: Seeking Connection

Sunday, April 30, at 5pm:

APM Presents: Seeking Connection

For people of all ages, social connections are critical to health and wellbeing. Experts say we are inherently social creatures—hardwired to engage and depend on others for support throughout a lifecycle. Doctors and health researchers have signaled concerns about loneliness for decades—forced isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic introduced many more people to daily struggles with loneliness.

How important are social connections? How does loneliness impact a person’s mental and physical health? And are people looking for social connections in the right places?

Join Call to Mind host Kimberly Adams for Seeking Connection, a 1-hour broadcast special exploring the relationship between loneliness, mental health, and the power of social connections.