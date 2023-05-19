© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Prairie Public Presents

May 21, 2023: Delivered

Published May 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT
EmbodiedPodcast_wide.png

Sunday, May 21, at 5pm:

Embodied Podcast presents "Delivered"

Expecting parents are told to prepare for the highest highs, but how about the lowest lows? Or the moments of uncertainty in between? The postpartum period is filled with mental and physical challenges that are sidelined in many public conversations about parenthood.

In the special “Delivered,” Embodied opens up conversations about the under-discussed parts of pregnancy and childbirth, from the stigma around postpartum bodies to the mental health challenges experienced by non-birthing parents.

