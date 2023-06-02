June 4, 2023: Saving the Vaquita

Sunday, June 4, at 5pm:

The Catch presents: Saving the Vaquita

In this episode, we travel to Mexico's Gulf of California — one of the most biodiverse places on the planet — to see what a porpoise (the Vaquita,) a fish (the totoaba) whose bladder fetches tens of thousands of dollars on the black market, and the highly desirable colossal shrimp tell us about the complicated world of fishing. We learn how local fishermen are impacted by Mexican Cartels and the Implementation of sustainable fishing practices.