July 30, 2023: The Keepers — Archiving the Now with host Frances McDormand

Published July 28, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT

Sunday, July 30, at 5pm:

The Keepers: Archiving the Now — an hour-long special from The Kitchen Sisters and PRX with host, Academy Award-winner, Frances McDormand.

Stories of can-do people. Must-do people. Get-it-done people. People who are grappling with the now, with where we are and where we’ve got to get to. As the world we all knew unravels and communities begin to re-shape themselves, The Kitchen Sisters have been gleaning, looking for those who have something to offer during these uncharted times. People who rebuild, restore, reinvent. Nobody showed them the path, they cut it themselves. Striking stories of grit, hope and possibility.

