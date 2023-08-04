August 6, 2023: The Keepers — Archiving the Now (Part 2)

Sunday, August 6, at 5pm:

The Keepers: Archiving the Now — Part Two of last week's special from The Kitchen Sisters and PRX with host, Academy Award-winner, Frances McDormand.

Stories of activist archivists, rogue librarians, curators, collectors and historians. Guardians of history, large and small. Protectors of the free flow of information and ideas. Keepers of the culture and the culture and collections they keep: Bob Dylan’s secret archive in Tulsa, Prince’s epic Vault in Minneapolis, Henri Langlois’ legendary Cinémathéque in Paris, The National Archives and its Official Keeper, the first librarian action figure. The Dark Side of the Dewey Decimal System. All these tales and more.