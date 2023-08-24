August 27, 2023: Can Ancient Wisdom Help Gen Z’s Unhappiness?

Sunday, August 27, at 5pm:

Listen to "Can Ancient Wisdom Help Gen Z’s Unhappiness?" from the podcast How God Works: The Science Behind Spirituality.

Depression, stress, and anxiety are rising in Gen Z, with studies showing that the teens and twenties are now the most unhappy time of life. That wasn’t always the case. But there’s also a growing sense (with scientific data to back it up) that ancient wisdom offers strategies to help young adults find more joy, peace, and resilience.

Host Dave DeSteno and a panel of experts explore the science behind when and how secular and spiritual practices can be adapted to help young adults deal with the stresses and loneliness of modern life, whatever our beliefs.