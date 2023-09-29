October 1, 2023: Substance Use & New Paths to Recovery

Sunday, October 1, at 5pm:

"Substance Use & New Paths to Recovery"

Addiction is at an all-time high in the United States and the results are deadly. During the COVID-19 pandemic, binge drinking increased by 21 percent and drug overdoses claimed more than 100,000 lives in just a 12-month period.

What causes a person to develop an addiction? Why are substance use disorders so complicated to treat? What new treatments are giving people hope that recovery is possible?

This program shares the experiences of people who are managing substance use disorders, and leading experts working to transform the substance use disorder treatment field while decriminalizing the conversation about addiction disorders.

—

Call to Mind’s specials explore an emerging area of understanding in mental health and aim to illustrate new knowledge to empower people to engage with in their well-being. All Call to Mind programs are produced with a focus on identity representation.