Prairie Public NewsRoom
The Great American Folk Show

The Curling Clubs of North Dakota: Lake Region Curling Club

Published January 10, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST
Tom Brosseau is on a mission to interview every curling club in North Dakota — he wants to learn how the sport came to the United States, the rules of the game, and the history of curling clubs in our state.

Today, he visits the Lake Region Curling Club in Devils Lake to speak with club member Jeffrey Kitchens. Listen to their conversation above.

The Curling Clubs of North Dakota is a new, recurring segment on The Great American Folk Show. Stay tuned for more!

