Bluegrass legend Larry Sparks on his new album, "It's Just Me"

Larry Sparks is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist who got his start with one of the first generations of bluegrass bands — The Stanley Brothers. That was in 1964, and since then, he’s released dozens of albums, toured the world, and won many awards in his 60 years in the business. He’s even been given a title: The King of Bluegrass Soul.

Tom Brosseau spoke with Larry on The Great American Folk Show about his new album, "It's Just Me," released in March 2023. Listen to their conversation above, preceded by a song from the album, titled "Mom and Dad's Waltz."

This conversation is from The Great American Folk Show: Episode 72. Find new episodes every Saturday at 5pm.

