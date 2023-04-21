Dakota Diners: Wimbledon Café

Wimbledon, North Dakota, is a small town with a strong farming community — about 200 people call it home. The town's café and the grocery store share the same roof, with the grocery store offering anything that you'd need, and the café featuring weekly lunch specials. Every order comes with lemonade and a sweet treat.

Listen above as Tom Brosseau and Heidi Gluck perform the full version of the Dakota Diners theme song. Then, Tom visits with Linda Grotberg and Amy Glasman at the Wimbledon Café.