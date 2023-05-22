Dakota Diners: The Teacher's Lounge

Mike Ferris and Deborah Lamb run The Old School Center — a hotel, RV park, and store — in Fortuna, North Dakota. The attached restaurant and bar called The Teacher’s Lounge is a popular gathering spot in the small community of 30 people.

Tom Brosseau visited The Old School Center to talk with Mike, and learn more about how they opened the business almost 10 years ago. Listen to their conversation above.

